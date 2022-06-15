e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Government invites applications for allocation, amendment of General Provident Fund account

Details related to GPF can be obtained by registering on official website.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 10:29 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Office of the principal accountant general - accounts and entitlements, Gwalior, has requested government officers-employees who have not been allotted General Provident Fund Account Number to submit applications, stated an official release.

As per release, such officers-employees can send the application for allotment of account number and correction in the account after getting it verified from their department and send it to the office's WhatsApp number 8827409410 with complete details.

Details related to their General Provident Fund can be obtained by the government officer-employee by registering login on the office's website https://www.smswebservicemadhyapradesh2.cag.gov.in.

