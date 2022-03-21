Bhopal: Government increases compounding limit from 10% to 30% in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has increased the limit for compounding of construction without building permission from 10% to 30% in Madhya Pradesh, according to Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh.

He said that a provision of 20% special rebate on fee in compounding cases has now been extended to June 30, 2022 in Urban bodies.

For mitigation of building construction without permission and over-construction against building permission, an online system is operated through the Directorate of Urban Administration and Development. ABPAS (Automated Building Plan Approval System) for online mitigation of cases and receiving fees is available and Urban bodies have been instructed to resolve the cases through online ABPAS only.

Urban bodies have so far received an amount of Rs 144,47,58,318 as fee by taking action in 12,407 cases in compounding of houses constructed without permission or in violation of the permission granted.

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) received Rs 75,54,03,528, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) received Rs 23,82,83,447 and Gwalior Municipal Corporation received Rs 13, 41,08,467.

Jabalpur Municipal Corporation received Rs 7,95,03,241, Ratlam’s civic body earned Rs 3,36,41,593 and Chhindwara’s civic body earned Rs 2,86,73,387.

Similarly, Ujjain’s civic body earned Rs 2,71,83,790, Rewa’s civic body received Rs 2,14,69,730, Dewas’s civic body earned Rs 1,29,07,667, Santa's civic body earned Rs 1,17,54,606, Katni’s civic body earned Rs 91,54,967, Singrauli’s civic body earned Rs 83,97,362 and Sagar’s civic body earned Rs 82,89,520.

Burhanpur’s civic body earned Rs 72,50,129, Khandwa’s civic body earned Rs 67,50,591 and Morena Municipal Corporation received Rs 47,27,772 as compounding charges.

Other urban bodies have received a total compounding fee of Rs 5,72,58,520.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 05:24 PM IST