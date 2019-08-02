Bhopal: 'Government hiding file of DeSa’s appointment' RTI activist Ajay Dubey

BHOPAL:The state government, despite the orders of Chief Information Commissioner, is hiding the appointment file of former Chief Secretary Antony DeSa.

RTI activist Ajay Dubey, making the said order public which was issued by Chief Information Commissioner AK Shukla on June 28, claimed that the government has not yet provided the file under right to information (RTI) Act.

Dubey said, Chief Information Commissioner, on the petition filed by RTI activist Nitin Saxena, had ordered to make appointment file of DeSa public in one month. Dubey claimed that justice Faizanuddin in a probe against DeSa in 2003 found the later guilty and had recommended department enquiry against him.

Dubey said the Shivraj government did not accept the recommendation and protected DeSa. DeSa was appointed as Chief Secretary in 2013 and chairman of Real Estate Regulatory Authority, chairman in 2017.

He alleged that this was clear violation of RTI Act as the file is not being made public. It was open contempt of Information Commission too. He further claimed that the Information Commission had rejected the demand of DeSa seeking permission not to make his appointment file public and the government was trying to hush-up the case.