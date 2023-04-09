Bhopal: Government employees stage protest to press for demands

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Daily wagers under the banner of Madhya Pradesh Employees Manch staged a protest at Tulsi Udyan in Bhopal on Sunday to press for 10-point demands including revival of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), 42 per cent dearness allowance arrears at par with the Centre, ban on outsourced recruitment. Manch office-bearers have threatened to go for an indefinite strike if their demands are not accepted soon.

The state Manch president Ashok Pandey said that daily wage earners and class IV employees had been fighting for fulfilment of their demands for a long time. Till now, the government has not taken concrete steps to meet their demands.

In the election year, the government is implementing new plans and schemes. On the other hand, the apathetic attitude of the government has caused resentment among government employees.

The other demands include seventh pay scale benefits to permanent employees, regularisation of daily wagers, all facilities at par with regular employees including appointment on compassionate grounds.