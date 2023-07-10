 Bhopal: Government Employees On Mass Leave Today
Bhopal: Government Employees On Mass Leave Today

Madhya Pradesh Adhikari, Karamchari Sanyukta Morcha will go on a mass leave on Tuesday to press for 26-point demands including revival of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Updated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Adhikari, Karamchari Sanyukta Morcha will go on a mass leave on Tuesday to press for 26-point demands including revival of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and timely promotion. They will submit memorandum, addressed to chief minister, to the collector.

They will stage statewide sit-in on September 10. If their demand is not fulfilled, they will go for an indefinite strike.

Their other demands include DA at par with central government employees, time pay scale benefit, daily wager regularisation, insurance scheme coverage from cabinet decision of April 4, 2020, additional increment for those who benefited from 5th pay from January 1 to June 30 etc.

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit On July 11
