Bhopal: Government Employees Federation demands 11% Dearness Allowance hike, seeks time from CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Adhikari Karamchari Sanyukta Morcha- a federation of various government employee organizations has demanded hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) that has been pending for quite some time.

“We have sought appointment from the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to air our grievances. Our major demand at present is to hike the DA by 11% that is pending for quite some time now,” said state convener of the Sanyukta Morcha, Jitendra Singh.

Singh said that the federation has been asking for time from the chief minister for long but the chief minister’s office hasn’t responded so far.

“Our morcha has mailed CM asking for appointment since January 2020. We have shot him several mails. Today, besides sending him a mail, we went to chief minister’s office and gave them a hardcopy of a letter seeking time from him,” said Singh.

Employees of the state government are getting 20% DA at present whereas they should get 31% as DA. This has been pending since 2020. Considering the inflation state government should immediately increase the DA, he added.

State convener of the employees federation reiterated the demand of making the Karamchari Aayog effective and appoint chairman and members of the Aayog to address the problems of state government employees.

“When we give a memorandum related to our problems to head of our department, our letter is forwarded to the Karamchari Aayog for redressal. But the irony is that there is no one at Aayog to listen to us,” said another office bearer, Mahendra Sharma.

The Madhya Pradesh Adhikari Karamchari Sanyukta Morcha also alleged that despite several efforts the morcha delegation is not getting appointment from the CM.

If our issues are addressed then the employees will start writing letters to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from next month, added Sharma.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:08 AM IST