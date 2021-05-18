Bhopal: Government employees express gratitude for appointments on compassionate grounds

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of government employees’ unions met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday and expressed gratitude on starting appointment on compassionate grounds for government staff who lost lives combating Covid.

Chouhan had announced recently that any government employee whether regular or on contract basis, who has lost live due to corona, will be given help under Mukhyamantri Covid Vishesh Anugrah Yojna. Besides, job will be provided to kin of the family.

Government employees’ unions have been demanding it for long. President of Secretariat Employee’s Union Sudhir Nayak said chief minister’s move has instilled confidence among government employees facing adverse circumstances due to corona pandemic.

Nayak said that the employees’ unions have also demanded to restart employees insurance scheme for which chief minister gave assurance.

The representatives of unions including OPS Rajput, Rajkumar Patel, DK Yadav, Mahamood Khan, Ajay Shrivastava placed other pending demands before the chief minister.