Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government dials Uttar Pradesh after oxygen tanker gets stuck

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh administration has dialled senior officials of Uttar Pradesh government after a tanker carrying life-saving oxygen for hospitals in Sagar district was held up during transit through Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

A tanker from Bokaro in Jharkhand was on its way to Sagar, where the availability of medical oxygen was at a critical level, two officials with knowledge of the matter said. The MP government had sourced oxygen from steel plants in Bokaro.

The tanker, they said, was to reach Sagar on Sunday but it was held up in Uttar Pradesh. "Our tanker tracking team has informed us that two UP police constables are sitting in the vehicle and trying to divert the tanker to its destination in the state," one of the officials said.