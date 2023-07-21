Bhopal: Government Comes Up With Draft Of Used Water, Sewage Management Policy | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has come up with a draft of Used Water, Sewage Management Policy 2023 to be implemented in urban local bodies.

It is aimed at banning manual scavenging and ensuring that sanitation employees wear safety suit and carry necessary equipment when they clean septic tank, sewers.

The policy lays stress on implementing Standard Operation Procedure during cleaning of sewers and septic tanks. The need for policy was felt as an On Site Sanitation System at house level has increased rapidly.

This has put an extra pressure on existing infrastructure, which local bodies find difficult to handle as do not have adequate infrastructure and capacity for secured cleanliness management.

This leads to environment pollution and generates germs and diseases, which harm public health. The policy points out that there is not enough awareness on ill effects of inappropriate faecal sludge management. The policy also covers effluent water sewage management network.

According to draft, major challenge is badly designed On Site Sanitation System (OSS). About 70 per cent domestic toilets are connected with different types of OSS or pit toilet. Badly designed OSS and storage of faecal sludge cause ground water pollution.

At present, there is no provision of regular desludging of On Site Containment. According to CPHEEO directives, desludging of every septic is necessary once in three years. The policy will ensure timely desludging of On Site Containment.

The policy underlines responsibilities of different government agencies for used water and sludge management. It gives priority to used water and faecal sludge and septic management implementation in towns located near banks of major rivers.

