Bhopal: Government collects data on vacant posts ahead of possible recruitment drive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has started collecting data on vacant posts in various departments ahead of a possible recruitment drive to begin in near future, as per officials.

All the department heads have been asked to furnish details of the vacant posts while mentioning the names of the posts as well.

Recently, on completion of two years of his government in his fourth term in March this year CM announced that a recruitment drive would be launched for one lakh government jobs. He reiterated his announcement in July. He also said his government would generate self-employment opportunities for two lakh youths every month and for this job fairs would be organised across the state.

A government official said the recruitment may be announced soon after a Cabinet nod to the same around Deepawali to bring cheers on the faces of the youths in the state even as the state would enter the election year the next month.

As per the official, the department heads are supposed to give their suggestions also on rationalisations of various posts and positions.

Notably, once the recruitment drive begins the ruling party would go whole hog to attack the Congress on the employment issue, as per officials.

