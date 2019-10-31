Bhopal: Gopal Bhargava’s statement shows he has lost his mental balance: Oza

BHOPAL: The statement of leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava ‘by eating egg children may turned into man-eater’ shows that the leader had lost his mental balance, said the Congress media state president Shobha Oza, here on Thursday.

The state government is planning to distribute eggs in the Anganwadies, to contest against the malnutrition in the children of the state. The BJP leaders are opposing the decision.

She asked “First the BJP should make it clear that if the eggs being distributed by BJP ruled states like Uttrakhand, Jharkhand, Assam and in Karnataka are turning the children there into man-eater and if the distribution starts in the state MP, how would it be any different.”