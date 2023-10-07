Bhopal: Gopal Bhargava Joins List Of CM-In-Waiting

Gopal Bhargava | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava has also joined the list of CM-in-waiting. At an event in his constituency Raheli on Saturday, Bhargava said his Guru had advised him to contest an election once more, and it would be his last one.

The BJP is fighting this election without any chief ministerial face, so he has decided to contest the polls, Bhargava said, adding that Guru’s advice indicates that there may have been some commands from God.

According to Bhargava, many people struggle to fight for councillor’s election, but he has got everything. He has won the election of an MLA, become the leader of opposition which is equal of the Chief Minister’s post, and it has happened because of his luck, Bhargava said.

Before Bhargava, national general secretary of the BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya said he was not fighting the election to become an MLA. On the other hand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is asking the audience at every meeting whether they will elect him the chief minister again.

