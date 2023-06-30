 Bhopal: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted As 5 Shops Catch Fire In Shahpura
Bhopal: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted As 5 Shops Catch Fire In Shahpura

Extinguished after 4 hrs.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted As 5 Shops Catch Fire In Shahpura | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire when five shops located close to Shaitan Singh market in Shahpura caught fire on Friday noon. It took four hours to extinguish it. The reason behind fire has not been ascertained.

Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria said fire was sighted at 12 noon at a shop located ahead of Shaitan Singh square in Shahpura. The fire gradually spread to four other adjoining shops, which led to stampede like situation as shops were vacated.

The locals and passers-by called fire station. Seven water lorries from Kolar and other fire stations reached the spot to put out the fire. It took almost four hours for fire fighters to extinguish flames. Goods worth Rs 6 lakh were gutted in the fire, SHO Bhadoria said.

article-image

