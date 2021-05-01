Bhopal: Good Samaritan auto driver booked for flouting C-rules first, later issued special pass

Bhopal: May be, this is possible only in our country! The Good Samaritan auto driver, Javed Khan, who had converted his auto into a mini-ambulance by fitting an oxygen cylinder to it for ferrying Covid patients, was booked for violation of the lockdown on Saturday.

However, later on Saturday evening, the case against him under Section 188 IPC was revoked by the police department. After the intervention of senior police officials the case was revoked and Javed was given a special curfew pass for the social service.

Javed was going to take a patient from a hospital when he was stopped by the police at the Bhanpur underpass in the Chhola area. He told the policemen that he was going to fetch a patient who wanted to get his CT scan done, but the police insisted that autos had been barred during the lockdown.

“I tried to explain that I have an oxygen cylinder in my auto and I provide service for free to Covid patients,” said Javed. However, the police did not listen to the pleas of Javed and booked him under Section 188 of the IPC (violation of lockdown norms).

The video of the argument between the police and Javed went viral over social media platforms in no time and the phones of senior police officials started ringing. Some reporters spoke to the DIG, after which he intervened in the matter and issue was resolved.

TI, Chhola, Anil Maurya confirmed that the auto driver had been booked for violation of the lockdown norms. But he has been booked for breaking rules by the police. This will lead him to visit the courts frequently later.

Good Samaritans engaged in social work during the pandemic have taken strong objections against this arbitrary police action. “We understand that even the police are under stress, but these are challenging times for all. What was the fault of the poor auto owner who was providing free service? Such steps discourage people from going out of their way to help people during these difficult times,” said a group of volunteers engaged in social service during the Covid pandemic.