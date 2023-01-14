Bhopal: Gold trader duped of Rs 20 lakh, probe underway

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police station staff on Saturday registered a case against two conmen for making off with gold worth Rs 20 lakh belonging to a trader.

According to investigating officer Sunil Kumar Raghuwanshi, complainant Subroto Chakraborty is a gold trader. He approached TT Nagar police on Saturday noon, alleging that two men defrauded him.

Elaborating on the details, Subroto told the police that two men approached him. One of them was Rajesh Singh, while the other man’s name was not known. The duo demanded 278 grams of gold.

The duo then called him to a flat in Betwa apartment of TT Nagar on Saturday noon to receive their order and payment. When Subroto reached there, the duo took the gold from him and told him to wait outside the house for some time. Subroto waited for some time, during which, the duo fled from the flat through another exit.

When they did not return for a long time, Subroto went inside the flat only to find the duo missing. He then approached TT Nagar police and lodged a complaint in this regard.