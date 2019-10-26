Bhopal: Gold Sweet at Rs 12k per kg in Diwali platter

BHOPAL: Keeping the festive spirit alive, Gagar Sweet Shop in New Market is selling Gold Sweets for Rs 12,000 per kg. It is one of premium sweet this festive season. The sweets have the gold filigree foil work (sone ka vark) and so are called Gold Sweets. This invention of Gagar Sweets Shop has become something to look forward this festive season.

As per the Gagar Sweets, “Gold work on sweets is good for health which is the reason we have displayed one of best items for sale. It is an item of attraction for customers. However, swarna bhasma has its own importance from medical point of view. But sweets makers are using gold foil on sweets.”

Other sweets (milk and mawa) and sugar free sweets are ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 per kilogram in other premium sweets shops in the state capital. Even online suppliers (companies) are selling Kaju Katli at a price of Rs 375 for 500 grams packs. Laddoos cost ranges from Rs 400 to Rs 800 per kg. Dry fruit sweets costs are ranging Rs800 per kg and onwards.

As per Brijwasi sweets New Market, sugar free sweets, kaju katli and other sweets of premium segment cost maximum upto Rs 1,000 per kg, starting from Rs 400 to Rs 940 per kilogram. A shop keeper of the sweet shop said, “Our price is normal on festival. At least people should purchase at this time.”