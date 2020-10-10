Bhopal: Godown gutted as fire breaks out in Kamdhenu tower

BHOPAL: A fire broke out in Kamdhenu tower behind the BJP office on Saturday early morning. The incident occurred in a godown of RO filters, located at the ground floor of the tower. The Habibganj police were informed and a team of fire brigade soon reached the spot.

The owner of the godown said they were informed about the fire at around 06:15 am. By then the fire had gutted the godown. The owner has stated the loss to be around Rs 10 lakh.

The area where the tower is located is dotted with houses and bungalows and if the fire had escalated, there would have been a major loss.

The cause of the fire was reported to be a short circuit, said SI Habibganj BL Prajapati.

In another incident, a fire had broken out in a shop at new market. The shop where it occurred had had several other shops around it. The market had been shut by then, and when a security guard spotted flames, he informed the market owners association about it.

The fire was doused within a few minutes by the fire brigade. New market area has a large number of shops and houses and any fire is likely to cause a heavy loss.