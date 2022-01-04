Bhopal: Go cashless, digitise to increase revenue, job opportunities, CM to officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday stressed on the need to encourage industrial and manufacturing sector including service sector to increase employment opportunities in the state, while presiding over a review meeting of finance department in the city.

He said there is need to increase revenue collection to mobilise resources for government projects. He was informed by the officials during the meeting about the efforts being made in the direction of updating to take the digitization of treasuries.

He said that all possible activities should be carried out to increase cashless, contactless, paperless and faceless financial transactions with the use of new technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, block chain for financial management in the state.

Also, development of user-friendly websites, payment systems, revenue receipts and development of dashboards for monitoring and decision making support across departments should be encouraged, said Chouhan.

There is a need to set up end-to-end e-payments, e-receipts, e-accounts and e-audit system in the state. Incorporate innovations like digital locker, digital signature and e-wallet in the area of ??financial management, he added.

Chouhan also inaugurated a consolidated portal for bank funded schemes of the state government. The portal will have the facility of e-KYC, beneficiary profile, tracking of application status, informing the applicant through mobile and e-mail. This will avoid the need to upload documents and duplication of plans.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 01:06 AM IST