Bhopal: GMC steps up efforts for setting up corona vaccine trial center

BHOPAL: Gandhi Medical College (GMC) has expedited the process to begin corona vaccine trial. A team of Indian Medical Council Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech is likely to visit GMC premises to select the site for setting up trial centre.

Divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat on Sunday visited GMC premises where trial centre is likely to come up. GMC dean Dr Aruna Kumar visited People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre on Saturday to see the ongoing vaccine trial with an object to speed up process at GMC. Earlier, site was adjacent to ongoing construction, so Bharat Biotech had refused to conduct trial there.

The GMC administration has entered into negotiations with Bharat Biotech, which has developed corona vaccine in collaboration with ICMR for the trial. Two medical colleges - Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre - have been selected for vaccine trial (phase-three randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multi-centre trial). On Sunday, retired officials of BHEL and Air Force approached PCMS stating that they are willing to take corona vaccine as trial.

Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia said Bharat Biotech company will be shown the new site for trial. “We hope the team will visit in couple of days regarding approval of new site. “Commissioner Kavindra Kiwayat and his teams visited the new site, which is far away from ongoing construction to take stock of facilities. We are fully prepared for vaccine trial. From our side, we have stepped up efforts for vaccine trial,” he added.