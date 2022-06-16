e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Give name to campaign, win cash prize

Contest on NHM safe motherhood, proper baby care campaign

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A public awareness campaign will be conducted by the National Health Mission to provide pregnancy, antenatal and postnatal care and quality health services to all women. 'MP MyGov' calls upon all citizens to give their contribution by suggesting a meaningful and purposeful name for this campaign.

To take part in the contest, the participants can login to mp.mygov.in and submit their entry. Its link is - https://mp.mygov.in/task/suggest-name-campaign-ensure-safe-motherhood-and-proper-baby-care/.

The last date to participate in the competition is July 30. In this, the first prize is 11 thousand, the second prize is 5 thousand and the third prize amount is 3 thousand rupees.

