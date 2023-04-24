Bhopal: Gita not only for elderly but can inspire youths

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is generally believed that Bhagvad Gita is a very difficult religious text meant to be read in the latter part of life or recited to a dying person for transcendental benefits, said writer OP Srivastava. “But it is just the opposite. The purpose of Gita is to show a way according to one's ability, so that a person may perform worldly tasks with such an attitude and skill that they become means of spiritual progress,” he added.

Srivastava was speaking on, Vyavharik jeevan mein Gita, at Swami Vivekananda Library in the city on Sunday evening. He shared his thoughts on how Gita could help today's youth to overcome challenges of modern life. Srivastava also spoke on the psychological dilemma of Arjuna and highlighted psychological aspects mentioned in Gita.

The session tried to address problems of modern life and what youths face and miss in their modern lifestyle. Ritu Pandey Sharma moderated the event.

