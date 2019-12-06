Bhopal: GIS survey included in master plan to boost tax collection

BHOPAL: Now, every single property in Bhopal will be in the records of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The upcoming master plan has included the Geographical Information System (GIS) as a way to measure the properties, to be levied tax upon, before the physical verification of property is done.

The survey is party done in Bhopal and if it becomes a part of the master plan, the tax collection is likely to shoot up by several notches above.

At present, the annual tax collection in the BMC is Rs 200 crore and when GIS survey was done in some part of Govindpura, the tax collection is rose by 10 crore then.

Process: The GIS is a two layered survey under which the teams of the firm identify the areas through the map. The firm that works for GIS in Bhopal first identifies the areas of a building and if there are two separate uses of a building, like commercial or residential. The teams then go for a physical verification and then generate a unique number for the building that is then used by the revenue teams of the wards to levy the tax on the building.

Technique: A team of 150 members including geologists works for GIS survey in Bhopal. The teams use National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) Hyderabad data for mapping. The image is then used to form a vector data that gets linked to the property or the building. The same data is verified physically to prepare the raster data. Any new property that is left out by the revenue officials is measured under these two steps and then the property gets a unique address and gets enlisted with the ward office.

‘We will have a high tax collection in Bhopal’

Deputy commissioner in the BMC Sandhya Chaturvedi says the Censis technologies is now doing the survey work as we have seen a positive results. After the survey is done in every ward, we will have a high tax collection in Bhopal, she says.