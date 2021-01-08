Bhopal: Girls going out of village for job to be registered: Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said details of any girl, going out of the state in quest of livelihood, will be registered. He made the above statement in an event of women’s self-help group on Friday. The CM said 3,000 girls of MP had gone missing and a campaign would soon be launched to trace them. Many girls taken out of the state on pretext of jobs go missing, Chouhan said.

It came to light in a survey that many girls had gone missing for many years and the police were asked to search for them, the CM said. The police will collect information about those girls, he said, adding that the police have been told to register names of those girls who are taken out of the state for job. The police should have all the information about the person with whom the girl is going and where she is going, Chouhan said. The issue of missing girls, most of them belong to various tribal communities, was raised earlier.The Chief Minister has sought cooperation of self-help groups in tracing the missing girls. The self-help groups should also help police to collect information about a girl going out of any village for job, he said. Apart from that, there will be a drug de-addiction campaign, Chouhan said.