Bhopal: Girl slits wrist, posts video on social media

A 25-year-old girl, whose father was killed, took it to twitter to seek help from police for including name of an accused in the FIR.

She slit her wrist to commit suicide and posted the video on social media. However, the cops rushed to her home and admitted her in hospital. It happened on Sunday.

In the video, she raised allegations on police of sheltering murderers of her father stating they saved the accused and cops are hand in gloves with original conspirators who killed her father.

She has named two cops, Kauraw and Chouhan in the video of taking sides with the criminals.

The woman Kiran Rajpoot, a resident of Shahpura had lodged a complaint with the Govindpura police that her father had been murdered in April this year.

Police had arrested six persons initially but in the investigation they booked six other men into the FIR.

However, the girl kept pleading before the cops to book one other man but police did not hear her pleas.

Later, the girl who originally resided in Govindpura shifted to Shahpura for the fear of those who she had named before the police.

The girl on Sunday took it to twitter where she slit her wrist before camera and alleged that police were not listening to her.

She also tagged the chief minister’s office (CMO) and sought help from the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

After the video went viral, the cops from Shahpura rushed to her rescue and got her admitted in hospital.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Singh Bhadauriya said the 12 persons found guilty of the murder have already been booked and arrested. The challan into the case is put up in court, he said.

Bhadauriya said the case is under special consideration and the accused will not be spared.