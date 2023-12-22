Bhopal: Girl Gang-Raped By 2 Minors Among 7, Five Held

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by seven people including two minors in Sagar district. The police have arrested five persons in the case, police said on Friday.

The police said incident occurred when the victim had gone for a stroll with her friend on Wednesday evening. Seeing the girls alone, a group of men including two minors followed them. Firstly, they made obscene remarks and filmed her video. Later, they forcibly grabbed her. Meanwhile, another girl ran away. The other girl was caught and gang-raped.

Following a complaint, police swung into action and arrested five involved in the case. Police said the search for the remaining two accused was underway.

Loco pilot crushed by train, probe on

A loco pilot of Bhopal railway division was mowed down by a train near the tracks in Sukhi Sewaniya on Friday, the police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Narendra Kulaste said deceased was Ganesh Gulbase. On Friday morning, he had gone to the railway tracks in Sukhi Sewaniya to check the engine for load testing.

During this, Rajdhani Express stormed through the tracks and Gulbase, who was unable to notice the train streaming at a high speed, was knocked down by it. He died on the spot. His co-workers were questioned by the police in this regard, who said they have no idea how Gulbase came on the line. The police said they have also begun sifting through the CCTV cameras to probe the incident.