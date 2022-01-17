e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

FBI identifies man killed after taking hostages at Texas synagogue as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal AkramHarak Singh Rawat sacked as Uttarakhand minister, expelled from BJP
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

Bhopal: Girl climbs tree due to vaccination panic

A video went viral in social media showing how administration worked to convince her to get inoculated under the tree.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Fearing injection, a teenager climbed a tree as the vaccination team reached Mankari village under Bada Malhara block in Chhatarpur district on Sunday.

A video went viral in social media showing how administration worked to convince her to get inoculated under the tree.

According to report, vaccination team visited Mankari village. But an 18-year-old girl climbed a tree due to panic. Vaccination team, somehow, convinced her to come down. Later, she was vaccinated.

Chhatarpur Collector Sandip GR said team worked hard to ensure proper vaccination in the district. Children may panic but we convince them about benefit of vaccination, which will protect against from coronavirus.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Conman posing as BHEL officer dupes engineer of Rs 6 lakh Bhopal: Conman posing as BHEL officer dupes engineer of Rs 6 lakh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:02 AM IST
Advertisement