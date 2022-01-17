Bhopal: Girl climbs tree due to vaccination panic

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Fearing injection, a teenager climbed a tree as the vaccination team reached Mankari village under Bada Malhara block in Chhatarpur district on Sunday.

A video went viral in social media showing how administration worked to convince her to get inoculated under the tree.

According to report, vaccination team visited Mankari village. But an 18-year-old girl climbed a tree due to panic. Vaccination team, somehow, convinced her to come down. Later, she was vaccinated.

Chhatarpur Collector Sandip GR said team worked hard to ensure proper vaccination in the district. Children may panic but we convince them about benefit of vaccination, which will protect against from coronavirus.

