Bhopal: GIFLIF wins WOW Award Asia 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): GIFLIF Drive in Music Festival of Madhya Pradesh Tourism has received WOW Awards Asia 2022.

The festival was awarded in the category of Best COVID Safety Event of the Year. The award was presented at the 13th edition ceremony of WOW Awards Asia 2022 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that this innovation of Madhya Pradesh tourism had been appreciated internationally. He congratulated the officers and employees of the tourism department and institution.

Shukla said that this was India's first drive-in music festival during the time of Covid 19, in which all the norms of Covid 19 were followed. “This award will motivate us to innovate more for the visitors and the tourists. More such experiences are being planned across the state in the near future,” he said.

A comedy and music fest, The Great Indian Film and Literature Festival (GIFLIF) took place on March 26 and 27, 2022, at MPT DDX Drive-in-Cinema.

Read Also Bhopal: Two bodies found in well in different places in last 14 hours in district