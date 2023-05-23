Bhopal: Genie of anti-Sikh riots comes out of bottle before assembly polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The genie of anti-Sikh riots, erupted after the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, has once again come out of the bottle before the state Assembly elections.

The BJP leaders have begun to corner MPCC president Kamal Nath over the issue. Reacting to the allegations, Nath broke his silence at a press conference in Annupur on Monday. He said there was no FIR lodged against him in connection with the Sikh riots.

According to Nath, a commission set up during the BJP rule also gave him a clean chit. Nath further said that nobody had ever raised a finger at him during his 45-year-old career in politics and that VD Sharma should paper over his misdeeds instead of talking without rhyme or reason.

After Nath’s allegations, Sharma hurled a retort at him, saying said Nath had been one of the suspects in the Delhi riots.

Sharma said that he won’t stop until he sends Nath behind bars and that if Nath and Digvijaya Singh could prove a single allegation against him, he would be ready have a debate with them.

PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava also targeted Nath, saying he (Nath) was considered the third son of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, so there were reasons that his name figured in the anti-Sikh riots.

Bhargava, however, said the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 were a nightmare which should be forgotten.

Raising the issue after 40 years indicates that people are not moving with time, he said.

According to Bhargava, names of many other people figured in the riots along with Nath, and some of them had been punished and a few others acquitted.