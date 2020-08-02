Bhopal: Gear up for sweetless Rakhabandhan, shops to remain closed in lockdown

BHOPAL: No sweets shop will be opened on Rakhabandhan in state capital on Monday. Monday is the last day of 10-day lockdown, which is also the day when Rakhabandhan festival will be celebrated. The district administration has not granted permission to open sweets shop on Monday.
The lockdown on Monday will be as strict as it was on Bakrid when no one was allowed to move out. This is because festivals promote gathering in families and raise risk of corona spread.
Protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma said if permission is granted for opening sweet shops, there will be heavy rush. “Besides, sweets cannot be prepared overnight to meet demand of Rakhi festival. This time, jaggery will be best option on Rakhi,” he said.
Though roads are already barricaded to check vehicular traffic, police forces have been deployed in large numbers. Due to corona spread, colonies like Jain Nagar (Lalghati), Shastri Nagar, Awadhpuri have been sealed. Many residential areas in old city have also been sealed.
Akhil Bharati Vypar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said it is important that one should remain safe from corona infection. “So opening of shops is secondary. What is important is to stay safe during lockdown.”
