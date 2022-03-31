Bhopal: Gaurav Diwas programme should be held with participation of people: Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday Gaurav Diwas programmes of various cities and villages should be ensured in a grand manner along with participation of general public, as per official statement.

He said beneficiaries of various schemes should also be benefited on priority.

The CM was seeking information from district collectors about the preparations for the Gaurav Diwas programmes to be held at Ujjain, Nasrullaganj in Sehore district and Makhan Nagar in Narmadapuram district through video conference.

As per schedule, the Gaurav Diwas of Ujjain and Nasrullaganj will be celebrated on April 2 and in Makhan Nagar it will be celebrated on April 4.

The CM will attend the Gaurav Diwas programme.

At Ujjain a motor cycle rally of 5000 vehicles will be taken out on Gaurav Diwas. Singer Kailash Kher will present melodious songs at Ramghat.

People have been urged to decorate houses in Ujjain. Along with this, commercial spots and major squares of the city will also be decorated.

According to the proposed programme, there will be seven days programme in Ujjain.

Gaurav Yatra will be taken out in Ujjain on April 1. On April 2, works worth about Rs 275 crore will be dedicated. Phase II of Mahakal Complex Expansion Plan, bhoomi-pujan of Pratibha Syntex Plant and bhoomi-pujan of Smart City works will also be done.

CM will also give a citation related to Gaurav Diwas.

Nasrullaganj

On April 2, Krishak Seminar Bhawan will be dedicated, and bhoomi-pujan and dedication of development works of Nagar Parishad Nasrullaganj will be done at Nasrullaganj in Sehore district.

Chouhan will be welcomed by lawyers, employees, trade unions and organizations. Outstanding personalities of the city and those who contributed in various fields will be honoured on Gaurav Diwas.

He will also interact with the students of government college and trainees of National Urban Livelihood Mission.

The CM will also be welcomed by the electricity bill waiver beneficiaries at Nasrullaganj.

Makhan Nagar

The chief minister will attend the Gaurav Diwas programme in Makhan Nagar on the birth anniversary of national poet Pt. Makhanlal Chaturvedi on April 4.

The citizens of Makhan Nagar will express their gratitude for changing of the name of Babai to Makhan Nagar. Name plates of Makhan Nagar have been put up in the offices, markets, banks, post offices and other public places in the city with wide public cooperation.

There will be other programmes too.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:25 PM IST