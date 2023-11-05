Bhopal: Gauhar Mahal Lit Up With 2023 Earthen Lamps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artisans and visitors lit 2023 earthen lamps at Gauhar Mahal in the city on Saturday to mark Diwali. It was part of ongoing exhibition ‘Deepotsav-23’ organised by the Madhya Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation to mark Diwali.

Besides, they made rangoli and decorated it with flowers. Managing director of the corporation Sufiya Wali was present along with staff and artisans. “ It is our annual tradition and the number of diyas is equal to the year,” she said.

Around 55 artisans from different parts of the state showcased more than 100 varieties of diyas, besides decorative items, handloom and handicraft products including garments, handmade jewellery, toys and Gond paintings etc.

A live demonstration was also conducted by craftsmen in jute, zari and bass crafts. The bags, lamps, bundle bags, coasters etc. made by the Madhya Pradesh Police Family Welfare Center organisation were also the centre of attraction for the police family. The exhibition will remain open for visitors till November 10 from 12pm-9pm.

