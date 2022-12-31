Bhopal: Gas victims end agitation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The gas victims and policemen clashed verbally at Neelam Park as they were not allowed to enter inside on Saturday. Gates were barricaded to prevent gas victims. In the evening, after meeting of officials led by SDM Jamil Khan, gas victims called off the agitation.

Neelam Park, where gas victims were on hunger strike without water (Nirjla), have demanded additional compensation. Even after barricading, the gas victim remained adamant and sat at gate near barricade to stage protest. Ten gas victims observed hunger strike without water at Neelam Park for additional compensation.

They were on strike for revision of figure in curative petition in Supreme Court. The hearing in Supreme Court is on January 10.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Refurbishing Bhopal in poll year