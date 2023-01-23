Bhopal: Gas victims devoid of free cancer treatment at AIIMS in absence of MoU

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The gas victim suffering from cancer are not getting free treatment at AIIMS, Bhopal, despite High Court order. Consequently, gas victims often move from AIIMS to gas relief department for help.

The reason is that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding treatment has not been signed between AIIMS and gas relief department. In absence of MoU, AIIMS administration asks gas victims to produce referral letter from gas relief department to get free treatment.

AIIMS director Ajai Singh said, “How can AIIMS administration identify cancer patients as gas victims? They will have to produce a referral letter from gas relief department to avail free treatment. We have started free treatment after High Court order but there is certain modality for it.”

Gas relief department’s chief medical officer Dr SS Rajput said, “It takes time for verification of documents before issuing referral letter for any gas victim. MoU with AIIMS is under process and once MoU is signed, it will be easy for gas victims to get treatment. Till then, they should visit other hospitals for treatment.”

In September 2021, principal bench of MP High Court directed AIIMS to provide free of cost medical care to Bhopal gas victims suffering from cancer. On December 4, 2022, AIIMS administration issued a notification that all Bhopal gas victims suffering from cancer would be provided free medical care.