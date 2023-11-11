Bhopal: Gas Victims Demand Change In Schedule

Representative Image | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The gas victims have demanded to change vote counting date for Madhya Pradesh Assembly election as counting date, which is December 3, coincides with date of Bhopal gas tragedy.

A delegations of four voluntary organisations - Bhopal Gas Peedit Stationary Karamchari Sangh, Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha, Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashtrit Pension Bhogi Sangharsh Morcha and Bhopal Group for Information and Action - submitted memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan on Friday in this connection.

According to memorandum, declaration of polling results will be celebrations all over the state though gas victims mourn deaths occurred due to poisonous leak from Union Carbide plant in Bhopal on December 3, 1984. The members of the organisations said celebrations that follow declaration of results would give a wrong message.

