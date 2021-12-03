Bhopal Gas Tragedy: The flame for justice burns on

Bhopal: The Gas survivors took out candle and torch march on Thursday, the eve of Bhopal Gas Tragedy as mark of homage to those who died in the disaster and as a protest against the injustice being done to the survivors. They also paid tributes to the 12 new born kids who died in Hamidia Hospital fire tragedy on November 8.

Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationary Karamchari Sangh, Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila –Purush Sangharsh Morcha, Bhopal Group for Information and Action, and others took out torch march at Sindhi Colony to Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) plant.

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information and Action, said, “Even after 37 years, there is no solid system for medical treatment of gas victims. Super specialists are not there in any gas hospitals and their units.” She also said, “500 widows are not getting pension. It is despite the government has identified them as gas victims widows. Rs 85 crore is with the Gas Relief Department for employment generation. Sixty yoga centres have been established but none of them is functional.”

Zahreeli Gas Kand Sanghrash Morcha, Bhopal, led by former minister PC Sharma took out a candle march at Jawahar Chowk. A large number of gas victims joined the candle march. Similarly, a section of gas survivors took out a candle march at Neelam Park and paid tributes to those who lost their lives.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 12:41 AM IST