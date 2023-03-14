Bhopal Gas Tragedy: NGOs dismayed at SC’s dismissal of Curative Petition, to continue fight for justice till all survivors are adequately compensated.

Bhopal Gas Tragedy memorial statue |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): NGOs fighting for cause of Bhopal Gas Tragedy survivors demanding adequate compensation and proper medical treatment are dismayed over Supreme Court’s dismissal of the Curative Petition for enhanced compensation for the US-based firm Union Carbide Corporation, now owned by Dow Chemicals.

Terming the judgment a ‘judicial assault’ on the constitutional and legal rights of the Bhopal survivors, the non-profit organisations resolved to continue their struggle for justice till all survivors are adequately compensated. The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Centre's curative petition seeking an additional Rs 7,844 crore from the successor firms of the Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) to extend higher compensation to the victims.

“Union Carbide’s fraud to procure settlement of 1989 ignored”

“The court judgment is a ‘judicial assault’ on the constitutional and legal rights of the Bhopal survivors We presented official figures of injury and death analyzed by an international expert on epidemiology that proved the 1989 settlement has perpetrated a gross miscarriage of justice but the Supreme Court bench chose to ignore it. The bench said that only an argument of fraud could reopen that settlement, while it entirely ignored our counsel’s detailed submissions on the fraud committed by Union Carbide to procure the settlement of 1989.”- Rachna Dhingra- Bhopal Group for Information & Action

‘Curtain drawn over the injustice in Bhopal’: “When gas affected people continue to die untimely deaths from cancers and other exposure-induced chronic diseases, When the criminal remains absconding and the suffering of its victims, including that of their progeny continue, how can a Supreme Court bench draw the curtain over the injustice in Bhopal?” -Balkrishna Namdeo, president Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pensionbhogee Sangharsh Morcha

Fight to continue in court and on streets': “We fought and won against the injustice of the settlement of 1989 and we will resume our fight again. We will fight in the court and we will fight on the streets till justice is done in the World’s worst corporate massacre.”- Nawab Khan, president Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha.

“Who is accountable for crime against the unborn?’: “The Supreme Court bench took the government to task for ignoring the health impact on the next generation but it failed to hold the corporation accountable for the crime against the unborn.”- Nousheen Khan, Children Against Dow Carbide