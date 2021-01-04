Bhopal garrison receives ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashal’

Bhopal: As part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations commemorating 50 years of the 1971 war triumph, one of the victory flames was received at the Bhopal military garrison on Monday. To commemorate 50 years of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashal’ at the National War Memorial.

The Swarnim Vijay Mashal (victory flame) was received by Air Vice-Marshal Aditya Vikram Pethia, Vir Chakra (veteran and gallantry awardee of the 1971 War) and Lt-Gen Atulya Solankey, Sena Medal, General-Officer-Commanding (GOC), Sudarshan Chakra Corps, at Prerna Sthal.

The event was witnessed by 32 veterans of the 1971 War.