Bhopal: Garments' Store Owner Crushed To Death

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man, the owner of a garments’ store in New Market, was crushed to death by a passenger bus in Shahjahanabad on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the police said.

The errant bus driver managed to flee while the victim died on the spot, the police added. Shahjahanabad police station house officer (SHO) Saurabh Pandey said that the man who was mowed down by the passenger was King Das Tejwani (30). He owned a garments’ store at New Market. He had shut his shop at 11 pm on Tuesday, and then dropped his friend Sonu at Sindhi colony on his bike.

After dropping Sonu, he was heading to his house located in Shahjahanabad. As he reached Pari Bazaar in Shahjahanabad, a bus coming from the opposite side, hit him and crushed him. He died on the spot. The police said a bus spotted was spotted in CCTV footages. SHO Pandey said that investigations had been launched to apprehend errant bus driver.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)