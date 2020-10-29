Bhopal: Garage owner shot at, sustains bullet injury

BHOPAL: Unidentified bike-borne man opened fire at a 40-year-old man who was working at his repair shop on Thursday morning. The man sustained bullet injury and was rushed to hospital.

The victim Hafiz Bhai runs a garage of four-wheelers in Shahjahanabad. The incident occurred around 11 am. The accused came on a bike at his garage and the pillion rider shot at Hafiz.

The reason for the accusation targeting Hafiz is not known. Police have circulated CCTV footage of the accused. SHO Shahjahanabad Zaheer Khan said the rider was wearing a mask, while the pillion rider had covered his face with a scarf. The accused arrived from the side of the Law chamber at Shahjanabad square and stopped near Hafiz garage at Bajaria road. Before Hafiz could understand anything, the pillion rider opened fire at him. The bullet hit Hafiz at his stomach. His partner Abid rushed him to hospital. Police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the assailants.