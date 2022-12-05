e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Gangster Malik’s son arrested

Yash was arrested while Yasin was on the run. On Saturday, the Bhopal police had announced reward of Rs 5,000 for any leads pertaining to Yasin’s whereabouts

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 01:16 AM IST
Representative Picture |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Piplani police on Sunday arrested Yasin Malik, son of deceased gangster Mukhtar Malik, from Raisen border of the city.

Piplani police station incharge Ajay Nair said that Yasin was on the run after assaulting BTech student on Thursday. He was about to flee from the city on Sunday, when the police caught him.

The police had launched a manhunt to nab Yasin after a BTech student Siddharth had approached police, alleging that Yasin and one of his friends, identified as Yash, had assaulted him inside a car on Thursday afternoon following a dispute.

Yash was arrested while Yasin was on the run. On Saturday, the Bhopal police had announced reward of Rs 5,000 for any leads pertaining to Yasin’s whereabouts.

