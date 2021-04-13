Bhopal: Gang war in Bairasia; man shot at, rival axed

Bhopal: A man opened fire on his rival gang during a group clash, while his rivals axed him, in Bijori village of Bairasia around 8 O’clock on Monday evening.

The police have booked the accused from both the gangs under Sections of attempt to murder and rioting and an investigation is underway.

The Bairasia police said Ajmer Singh Bijori owns a land near the forest range in the Bijori Tapra area, where Bunty Bijori was carrying out some construction work on the day. This led to a brawl between the two.

On Monday evening, Bunty and his associates—Mahendra Bijori, Vijayram and Ramswaroop—and Ajmer and his associates—Raju Bijori, Anil Bijori and Indal Singh—got embroiled in a fight in the village. All of them were carrying rods and axes and, during the clash, Ajmer was attacked by his rivals with axes. Ajmer, too, opened fire and a bullet hit Bunty.

Later, on the intervention of villagers, all the injured were taken to hospital. Ajmer and Bunty were in a serious condition and have been admitted to hospital.

The police have booked all the accused in counter cases of attempt to murder and are waiting to arrest the ones who absconded after the incident.