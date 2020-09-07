Bhopal: Gang of vehicle lifters busted using vehicle detection portal

Bhopal: The Shahpura police have arrested vehicle lifters for the third time in 20 days, using vehicle detection portal (VDP).

The number of vehicles seized from their possession is 6 and the total worth of the vehicles is Rs 3 lakh.

Police said they signalled a man riding a bike at railway overbridge (ROB) near Danapani restaurant.

He failed to show the registration papers of the bike and also did not give the right explanation to the cops as whose bike he was riding.

After being taken into police custody, he revealed that the bike was stolen and also informed about his other gang members.

The accused Ajay Thakur, Rahul Rajput and Akram have been arrested. It is likely that they had their involvement in other thefts in the past, the police said.