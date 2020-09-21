Bhopal: Gandhian PV Rajagopal observes 12 hours fast under global peace movement Jai Jagat 2020

Bhopal: Gandhian and founder of Ekta Parishad PV Rajagopal observed 12 hours fast to give the government the courage to dialogue and make decisions that are of interest to the underprivileged of this country.

The event was held at Gandhi Bhawan on Monday to mark International Day of Peace. Holding a fast of 12 hours, ie, 6am-6pm, Rajagopal also extended his solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ movement in the country.

Jai Jagat 2020, a global movement for justice and peace is observing the Jai Jagat Month which started from September 11 (125th birth anniversary of Vinoba) and will continue till October 11th (Birth anniversary of Jai Prakash Narayan). In this duration, different activities will be organised, one of which is the fast day on the International Day of Peace around the world.

Besides, a plantation for Peace was also held in Neelbad, Bhopal, in the morning. More than 20 saplings were planted contributing to the country's Green Drive, traversing global warming and thus reducing its impact on climate change, and ultimately presenting a better environment for the next generation. Rajagopal along with social activist Kumud Singh, senior journalist Sunil Gupta, Gandhian Arun Dhayanak, Ekta Parishad national coordinator Aneesh Thillenkery and a group of young people associated with Anant Mandi and Go Rurban joined the plantation event.