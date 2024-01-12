Bhopal: Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary Staff Learn To Handle Cheetahs | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The The officials of Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary are preparing themselves for the cheetah project. Recently, they visited Kuno National Park to undergo training to learn how to handle cheetahs. Notably, the next lot of cheetahs is likely to be translocated to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

The talks in this regard are being done at the level of the Centre. Sources said that sub divisional officer, ranger, and forest guard of the sanctuary visited Kuno National Park and underwent the training for two to three days.

They went to Kuno in a phased manner and learnt about the behaviour of the cheetahs, what kind of challenges appear in handling the cheetahs, what kind of diseases may inflict them and how such diseases could be cured.

“The officials of Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary went to Kuno National Park in a phased manner to undergo the training over how to handle the cheetahs and things associated with the cheetah project,” district forest officer of Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary Sanjay told Free Press.

500 Cheetals to be translocated to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary

In order to increase the prey base before the arrival of cheetahs, the officials of Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary had decided to translocate at least 500 cheetals from Kanha Tiger Reserve.

Couple of days ago, 23 cheetals were brought to the sanctuary from Kanha. The remaining cheetals will be brought to Gandhi Sagar in a phased manner. To catch the cheetals, Kanha Tiger Reserve officials have placed the BOMA (a big enclosure).