Bhopal: Gandhi Chair in all universities, Gandhi Stambh in colleges

Bhopal: CM Kamal Nath has announced that all universities across the state will have Chair to work on Gandhi philosophy while Gandhi Stambh will be erected in all colleges.

Nath was attending a programme on 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at RCPV Noronha Academy. In a programme organised by Department of Higher Education, Nath said today’s generation need to know more about Gandhi’s philosophy and his contribution in making of India.

To promote philosophy of Father of Nation, Nath announced that chair for research on Gandhi will be established in all universities while Gandhi Stambh will be erected in all colleges that will remind students about Gandhian values. Governor Lalji Tandon had also suggested establishing of Gandhi Chair in universities, in a meeting of Coordination Committee two days ago.