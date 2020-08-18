Bhopal: Gandagi Bharat Chhodo Abhiyaan remains a gimmick

BHOPAL: The Gandagi Bharat Chhodo Abhiyaan has remained a gimmick in state capital. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have administered oath to residents to maintain cleanliness without informing local leaders.

The officials have randomly clicked photographs with residents when taking oath and posted them on social media. But the ground reality is different. There is no lane in the city that has not turned into a mini-landfill site. The residents are made to take oath that they will keep their surroundings clean and segregate green and dry waste. However, there are large number of colonies where waste is not collected everyday.