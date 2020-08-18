Bhopal: Gandagi Bharat Chhodo Abhiyaan remains a gimmick

BHOPAL: The Gandagi Bharat Chhodo Abhiyaan has remained a gimmick in state capital. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have administered oath to residents to maintain cleanliness without informing local leaders.
The officials have randomly clicked photographs with residents when taking oath and posted them on social media. But the ground reality is different. There is no lane in the city that has not turned into a mini-landfill site. The residents are made to take oath that they will keep their surroundings clean and segregate green and dry waste. However, there are large number of colonies where waste is not collected everyday.
The way the officials have been randomly selecting residents for photo sessions is surprising as former corproators are unaware of any such initiative taken in the wards they represented. Former corporator Manfool Singh Meena said he is not aware of BMC administering oath to residents about cleanliness and holding photo sessions. “ I don’t have any information about the drive,” ex-corproator Bhupendra Mali added.
The Gandagi Bharat Chhodo Abiyaan covered oath taking against filth, awareness campaigns in colonies and interaction with housewives, elderly residents, students among others to make them aware about ill effects of plastic.
