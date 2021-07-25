Bhopal: Ganda Bandhan ceremony held at Gandharva Institute of Vocal Excellence

BHOPAL : Students of Gandharva Institute of Vocal Excellence presented the song 'Heal the World' at ‘Ganda Bandhan ceremony’ held on Saturday on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

The event began with a classical performance on Raag Malkauns, by Anmol Nagar. It was followed by 'Raag Bageshri' by Shreya, Ashi, Harshit, Aryan, and Aakriti. Khushi Gupta and Arya Purohit presented the beautiful Raag Malhar.

Students also presented Ghazals and Bhajans, composed by their Guru Prasan Rao. These solo and group performances were given by Hardik Deheriya, Ishan Jain, Manoj Ahirwar, Ayush Shrivastava, Anmol Nagar, Arya Purohit and Khushi Gupta, Rahul Haveliya, Pooja Thakre, Utkarsh, Smita Acharya and Puneet.

The sacred thread or “ganda” is not tied to every student, but those students who really follow the principles of their Guru. It’s not any ordinary thread but it builds a divine relationship between Guru and Shishya (student) to encourage trust between them. Former Head of Music Department from Nutan College Ashivina Rangnekar, and classical singer Balwant Pauranik were present as chief guest and special guest respectively.