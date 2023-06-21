 Bhopal: Gambling Den Raided In Shahjahanabad, 12 Held With ₹91k
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch raided a gambling den in Shahjahanabad on Tuesday and arrested 12 people from whom Rs 91,000 were seized, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the crime branch team received a tip-off about a man named Zuhur residing in Kabitpura of Shahjahanabad who invited people to his place for gambling.

The team reached the directed spot and raided the house. On the first floor, 15 people were placing bets on cards. Seeing police, three of them fled while 12 were caught.

