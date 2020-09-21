Bhopal: Gadarwara MLA sits on dharna at Assembly seeking removal of ASP; Nath, other Congress leaders join the demonstration

BHOPAL: Congress MLA from Gadarwara Sunita Patel sat on dharna on Vidhan Sabha premises on Monday seeking removal of ASP Narsinghpur over his alleged involvement in illegal mining in the area.

The MLA has been raising the issue of illegal sand mining on different platforms, and on the day when the Assembly Monsoon session was in progress, the legislature took the opportunity to call attention of all by sitting on dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhan Sabha and reiterating her demand.

The legislator in past had written to the administration alleging involvement of the ASP Rajesh Tiwari in the illegal mining in the area. She had even taken up the matter before the authorities at PHQ and also concerned ministry, however, none paid any attention. Thinking that it was the right time and tight place to raise the issue. Demanding the removal of the ASP, the legislature accused the officer of being involved in illegal activities like illegal mining, betting and gambling.

Sunita has also put up a poster at her government allotted residential complex in Bhopal stating that the ASP should be removed.

The other Congress leaders including PCC chief and Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath, former ministers Kamleshwar Patel, Brijendra Singh, PC Sharma, Sajjan Singh Verma and others supported her demand and participated in the demonstration. .