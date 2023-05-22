Bhopal: Furniture meant for PTS found at Meena’s farmhouse

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The furniture which was scheduled to be supplied to the Police Training School (PTS) Bhauri, Bhopal was found in the farm house of the terminated contractual sub-engineer of MP police housing board, Hema Meena, said sources. On May 11, Lokayukta police Bhopal had conducted raids on the properties of Meena and found assets worth more than Rs 10 crore. Sources close to the investigation said that during a raid at Meena’s farmhouse, a number of chairs, almirah and other furniture of a particular company were found.

The same furniture was supplied by the MP Police Housing Corporation to PTS, Bhauri. The officials are trying to match the batch number of the supplied furniture and with that found at the accused’s farmhouse. The sources further claimed that not only furniture but even the construction material found at her properties and farmhouse was no different from that supplied to the corporation. It is claimed that the suppliers of the construction material are the same suppliers, who were supplying the goods to the corporation.